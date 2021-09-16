Kristie Gardner, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.
She was born Dec. 1, 1958, to Robert and Leila (Schwalm) Davis.
Kristie loved animals and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her father; brother, David Davis; sisters, Robin Thomas, Janice Sipes.
Survivors include: her sons: Robert Gardner (Ashley), Timothy Gardner (Julie), Joseph Gardner (Lacey); seven grandchildren; sister, Lorie Russell; mother, Leila Davis; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment: 3 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
