Gardner, Karen 1940-2021 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Karen Gardner, 80, of Albany, Missouri, passed away April 10, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in Albany. Karen was born Nov. 16, 1940, in Brookfield, Missouri. She was the daughter of John and Lucille (Tryon) Wehner.

On Aug. 1, 1959, she married Jack Gardner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tim Gardner; brother, Keith Wehner; and sister, Shirley Huber.

Karen taught at Virginia E. George Elementary School in Albany for several years.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Independence, Missouri.

Survivors: husband, Jack Gardner, Albany; son, Scott (Teri) Gardner, Chillicothe, Missouri; grandchildren, Callie and Jessica Gardner, Jordan and Carly Gardner; daughter-in-law, Teri Gardner, Albany; sisters, Linda (Al) Kennett, New London, Missouri; Debbie (Jim) Shoemaker, New Cambria, Missouri.

Memorial Graveside Service and Inurnment: 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, at New Friendship Cemetery, Albany. Open calling hours: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Memorial Contributions: St. Jude Children's Hospital in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.