James "Jim" Leroy Gardner 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at his home, in St. Joseph.

He was born Dec. 3, 1947, in St. Joseph, son of the late Thelma and James Gardner.

He attended Benton High School and married Pam Baber on Jan. 31, 1969, and they shared 52 years together.

He retired from the City of St. Joseph after 29 years of service from the street department, as a Traffic Supervisor.

He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing in his younger years and spending time with his grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Phyllis Swafford.

Survivors include: wife, Pam Gardner of the home; sons, Kevin (Elizabeth) Gardner and Justin (Kristi) Gardner, all of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Rachel (Truman) Gardner, Andrew (Melenna) Gardner, Sophia and Mason Gardner, and Hunter and Brody Frasher; great grandchildren, Avery and Archer Gardner; two brothers: John Gardner and Larry Gardner; as well as countless nieces and nephews.

Graveside Funeral Services and Interment: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Auburn Cemetery, Pastor Greg Smith officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association, or the American Heart Association.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.