Garber, Phyllis E. 1924-2022 Warrensburg, Mo.

WARRENSBURG, Mo. Phyllis Eileene Fifer Garber passed away on Oct. 29, 2022, at Warrensburg Manor Care Center at the age of 98. She was born on April 20, 1924, in Hale, Missouri, in Carroll County. She was the daughter of Joseph Jasper Fifer (1880 to 1954) and Sadie Mae Jones Fifer (1893 to 1953). She grew up with her sister, Doris Louise Fifer Standley, on a farm outside of rural Hale where she attended school and graduated. She went on to attend college at Central Missouri State Teachers College (now University of Central Missouri) in Warrensburg. The first of three generations of UCM alumni. She worked toward her teaching degree in the summers and taught school in rural, one-room schools near Hale during the school year. She was also employed at Woolworths in Chillicothe, Missouri, and Citizens Bank prior to meeting her husband, Clyde Irvin Garber (1919-1987). They married on Sept. 12, 1948.

Clyde and Phyllis lived in Hale and later Chillicothe where they raised four children: Diana Mae Garber Allsbrook, of Warrensburg, Missouri, Debra Kay Garber Becker, also of Warrensburg, Clyde Steven Garber, of St. Joseph, and Bruce Irvin Garber (deceased) of Independence, Missouri. They grew up in the little house on Woodrow Street where Phyllis lived for 60 years. Phyllis was an Avon representative for almost 30 years. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Chillicothe until she moved to Warrensburg to be near her daughters in 2019.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.