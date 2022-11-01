Garber, Phyllis E. 1924-2022 Warrensburg, Mo.

WARRENSBURG, Mo. Phyllis Eileene Fifer Garber passed away on Oct. 29, 2022, at Warrensburg Manor Care Center at the age of 98. She was born on April 20, 1924, in Hale, Missouri, in Carroll County. She was the daughter of Joseph Jasper Fifer (1880 to 1954) and Sadie Mae Jones Fifer (1893 to 1953). She grew up with her sister, Doris Louise Fifer Standley, on a farm outside of rural Hale where she attended school and graduated. She went on to attend college at Central Missouri State Teachers College (now University of Central Missouri) in Warrensburg. The first of three generations of UCM alumni. She worked toward her teaching degree in the summers and taught school in rural, one-room schools near Hale during the school year. She was also employed at Woolworths in Chillicothe, Missouri, and Citizens Bank prior to meeting her husband, Clyde Irvin Garber (1919-1987). They married on Sept. 12, 1948.
Clyde and Phyllis lived in Hale and later Chillicothe where they raised four children: Diana Mae Garber Allsbrook, of Warrensburg, Missouri, Debra Kay Garber Becker, also of Warrensburg, Clyde Steven Garber, of St. Joseph, and Bruce Irvin Garber (deceased) of Independence, Missouri. They grew up in the little house on Woodrow Street where Phyllis lived for 60 years. Phyllis was an Avon representative for almost 30 years. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church of Chillicothe until she moved to Warrensburg to be near her daughters in 2019.
Phyllis was the best mom ever, not just to her own children, but also to many neighborhood children as they played and grew up. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an avid canasta player and spent many Saturday nights with her card playing buddies sharing a meal and an evening of laughter and fellowship. She loved her flowers, her home, community and her family. She had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. She loved to sing and dance for fun and for the entertainment of her kids. She spent many a rainy day playing iSpy and the color game with her kids in the living room of her home. We were blessed to have Phyllis for 98 years but it will never be enough. She will be dearly missed, but we look forward to seeing her in our heavenly home.
Phyllis is survived by her sister, Doris Fifer Standley, of Chillicothe; three of her four children, Diana, Debra (James) and Steve; and daughter-in-law, Karen (Bruce). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Tim Becker (Stephanie), Kelly Garber (Juan), Tracy Garber Connery (Zach), Ellen Becker Blaize (Josh), Delaney Garber (Drew), and Christopher Garber (Mercedes); and six great- grandchildren; as well as three step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.
Her quiver was full! In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the United Methodist Church, Better Way, or Forrest O. Triplett Memorial Animal Shelter, all of Chillicothe, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, MO 64601.
Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m., one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at the Hale Cemetery, Hale, Missouri.
