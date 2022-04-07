Garber, Bruce I. 1960-2022 Independence, Mo.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Bruce Irvin Garber, 61, Independence, Missouri, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, after an illness.
Bruce was born Sept. 10, 1960, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Phyllis and Clyde Garber. He was a computer technician in St. Joseph for most of his career, and especially loved working as a computer tech for the Avenue City School.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Clyde.
Survivors include his wife Karen; his mother, Phyllis; sisters, Diana Garber Allsbrook, Debbie (James) Becker; brother, Steve Garber; and many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as many great-nieces.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
