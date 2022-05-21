Garber, Bruce I. 1960-2022 Independence, Mo. May 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Bruce Irvin Garber, 61, Independence, Missouri, died Saturday, April 2, 2022.There will be a celebration of life for Bruce on Saturday, June 4, at Griffith Hall at the Chillicothe United Methodist Church.Come and remember the good times! As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of - Garber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Independence Bruce Irvin Garber Missouri Christianity St. Joseph News-press Celebration Griffith Hall × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 21, 2022 Late Notices, May 20, 2022 Late Notices, May 19, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesEx-employee's lawsuit against Mosaic continuesLafayette High School community grieves death of studentMarc Elias, Hillary Clinton campaign's top lawyer, turns tables on Durham to air Democratic grievances about 2016 electionPrestyn's Wine Bar unveils new outdoor bar, activity spaceSibling still hounded by insecurity and jealousyPolice arrest Lathrop man who assaulted, tortured woman for two daysAltec looking to cross-train employees at new welding centerVandel selected to fill SJSD board seatMan with St. Joseph ties charged in Columbia daycare bomb threatInjury sidelines judge for indefinite period
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.