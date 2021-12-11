OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Reverend Robert Dalton Ganote, Sr., age 84, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Victoria, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Red Bridge Baptist Church, 4901 E. Red Bridge Road, Kansas City, Missouri.
Donations in lieu of flowers: www.TheBethesdaHomes.com
Full obituary online at:
www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/victoria-tx/robert-ganote-10446687 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.