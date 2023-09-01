Robert E. Gann, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at his home. He was born Jan. 31, 1933, in St. Joseph, son of Elva and Virgil Gann. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1952. On April 8, 1960, he married Virginia Brunner, in St. Joseph. He served in the U.S. Navy and is a Veteran of the Korean War. Bob was a Union Painter with Local 98 in St. Joseph, working with Pearl Brewing Company, later Goetz Brewery and EM Gann Painting company alongside his brother, Dale.
Bob could often be found working in his yard and tinkering in the garage. He enjoyed working puzzles, and was often reciting old limericks and telling life stories.
He was preceded in death by wife, Virginia Gann in 2022; his parents; brother, Dale Gann; sisters, Lois Burnett, Dorothy Burnett and Sara Peck.
Survivors include daughters, Juanita (Mike) O'Callaghan and Diane Kline, of St. Joseph; sisters, Betty Hovey, Glenrose Seward, Elizabeth McVicker, Judith Goban; grandchildren, Courtney (Clint) Moran, Heather (Brad) Taylor, Brett (Jennifer) Kline, and Erin (Justin) Jones; great-grandchildren, Clareece, Gage, Hunter, Chloe, Maylee, Presley, Wyatt, and Elliott; and his cat, Tommy.
As Bob would say, see you later, Alligator.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
