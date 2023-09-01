Robert E. Gann, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at his home. He was born Jan. 31, 1933, in St. Joseph, son of Elva and Virgil Gann. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1952. On April 8, 1960, he married Virginia Brunner, in St. Joseph. He served in the U.S. Navy and is a Veteran of the Korean War. Bob was a Union Painter with Local 98 in St. Joseph, working with Pearl Brewing Company, later Goetz Brewery and EM Gann Painting company alongside his brother, Dale.

Bob could often be found working in his yard and tinkering in the garage. He enjoyed working puzzles, and was often reciting old limericks and telling life stories.

