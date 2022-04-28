Lewis Theodore Gann, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
He was born Dec. 10, 1931, the eldest son of William T. and Edna (Wheeler) Gann, in Edgerton, Missouri and raised in Easton Missouri on the family farm, along with his 13 siblings and spent his entire life near St. Joseph.
Lewis served our country in the United States Army for two years. After the service, he returned to the farm and married Linda D. Gay on Oct. 27, 1961.
Lewis was the owner and operator of Gann Backhoe Service for 35 years. He was well known and respected in the construction and building industry making many friends with the people he helped and worked alongside. Besides his excavation business, he was a very talented carpenter and farmer.
Lewis was an avid gardener in his retirement, tending to three acres of fruits and vegetables, always growing more than he needed and was always ready to share. Lewis could grow anything, but his blackberries were always the highlight of the garden for him. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending time with his family.
Lewis was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many and will be greatly missed by all.
He is preceded in death by: his parents; siblings: Nancy, Betty Jo, John, Ivan, Dennis; and step- daughter, Peggy Courtney Earhart.
Survivors include: wife, Linda, of the home, children, Scott (Debby) Gann, Shelly (Allen) McDaniel; grandchildren: Jennifer and Kelly Gann, Rebecca (Alex) Bauman, Clay (Haley) McDaniel; siblings, Bonnie Miller, Lucille Spainhower, Carol Swartz, Ilene Redmond, Catherine Mink, Bobby (Linda), Billy (Marilyn) and Norman (Cathy) Gann; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Private family service and burial at a later date.
