Enid Mae Gann, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in St. Joseph. She was born Oct. 25, 1928, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Gladys and Ray Mauzey. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1946 and Hillyard Technical with a nursing certificate. She worked at the St. Joseph Hospital and Heartland Hospital as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She also worked at Westab and Mead Products, and operated Hendras Floral for several years.
She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, traveling, gardening and working in her yard. She and Dale were active members of the Eagles Lodge Aerie #49, Enid served as past President of the local and state Eagles Auxiliary. She was a member of the Faith United Baptist Church.
Enid was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale Gann; son, Gary Gann; daughter, Julie Huber; brothers, George and Ralph Mauzey.
Survivors include, sons, Terry (Laura) Gann, Shawnee, Kansas, and Randy (Belinda) Gann, St. Joseph; daughter, Susan Dettman, Savannah, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Dave Huber.
Funeral services: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. An Eagles service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.