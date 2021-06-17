Gann, Dennis W. 1946-2021 Stewartsville, Mo.

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Dennis Wayne Gann, age 75, was born June 4, 1946, in Easton, Missouri, the son of William Theodore and Edna Pearl (Wheeler) Gann, passed away June 13, 2021.
Dennis and Eva Katherine Hamann were united in marriage on May 3, 1968, in Stewartsville, Missouri. To this union, three children were born.
Dennis was a member of Stewartsville Community of Christ. He was a farmer and also worked for Hausman Roofing as a roofer for many years, prior to owning and operating Gann Roofing in 1983 until his retirement.
Dennis was an avid fisherman, loved playing pool in the Acme Pool League, and loved his dogs "Sugar" and "Pepper". He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Betty Jo, John, Ival, and Nancy.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years Eva; three children, Penny (Jeremy) Benson of St. Joseph, Tim Gann of Platte City, and Thomas Gann of St. Joseph; nine siblings, Lewis, Bonnie Jean, Lucille, Carol Rose, Ilene, Catherin, Bobby, Billy, and Norman; three grandchildren, Theron Benson, Emily Benson-Browning (Sam), and David Benson; one great-grandson on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Stewartsville Community of Christ with visitation one hour prior to funeral time at the church. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery, Stewartsville. Memorial Contributions: Mosaic Hospice. Online condolences: http://www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
