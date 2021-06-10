Gann, Dale L. 1927 - 2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Dale Lawrence Gann, 93, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, in St. Joseph, peacefully, surrounded by his family. He was born June 29, 1927, in St. Joseph, son of the late Virgil S. and Elva (Weiler) Gann, the second of nine children.

He attended Halls and St. Joseph Elementary schools. He joined the United States Navy at the age of 17, attended Boot Camp at Camp Pendleton, California, and proudly served aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Ranger during WWII. After the war ended he stayed in the Ready Reserves at the naval training station at Olathe, Kansas, then transferred to St. Joseph Naval Training Station. where he formed a SeaBee Unit and the 9th Naval district MCB15 of which Dale was a Plank member. He attended instructor training at Great Lakes and became an Instructor Trainer achieving the rank of Chief Builder. He retired from the reserves in January of 1983. On Oct. 12 1946, he married Enid Mauzey in Atchison, Kansas, and they shared 74 years of marriage together. He worked at Armour and Company, Goetz and Pearl Brewing Company for 15 years, he and wife Enid started the EM Gann Painting company, his son carried on EM Gann painting after he retired. He and Enid also partnered with their son Randy in the Surf City Tanning Company Inc. He enjoyed attending Eagles functions, a good joke or prank, camping, traveling and people watching. He was a hard worker, could fix anything and would help anyone in need. He was a hero to all all of his grandchildren. Dale was active in the community and organizations, he was a 50 year member of Eagles Aerie Lodge #49, and is a past President, and trustee, he was also past State President, and past South Central Regional President, he was a member of the Birming Lodge #150 A.F. & A. M, served as past master, and a 32 degree Scottish Rite Freemason.

He was active in Boy Scouts with his two sons, served as neighborhood Commissioner and was an honorary of the tribe of Mci-O-Say. He served as the Missouri State wrestling commissioner with Gust Karris Enterprises. Dale was a member of Faith United Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gary Gene Gann; and sisters, Dorothy Burnett, Lois Burnett, and Sara "Sudie" Peck.

Survivors include, wife, Enid Mae Gann of the home; sons, Terry (Laura) Gann, Shawnee, Kansas, and Randy (Belinda) Gann, St. Joseph, daughters, Julie (Dave) Huber, St. Joseph, and Susan (Don) Dettman, Savannah, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Virginia) Gann; sisters, Betty Hovey, Glennrose "Posey" Steward, Janie McVicker, and Judy Goben.

Funeral services: 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor James Kerns officiating, The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.