MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Ellen Louise Gallus, age 88, was born July 26, 1931, the daughter of Cornelius and Lulu Mable (Stewart) Murphy in Cameron, Missouri, and passed away March 6, 2020, in Maysville.

Ellen and Hubert Gallus were united in marriage on Jan. 24, 1951, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, in Maysville.

To this union, six children were born.

Ellen was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was the last of her generation.

Ellen was a cook at Amity and Maysville Schools, and DeKalb County Senior Center for many years.

She also cooked for the Amity Lions Club.

Ellen was a lifelong member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, in Maysville.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Hubert; four brothers: Francis, Ferol, Wayne and Glenn Murphy; sister, Irene Laderoute; and daughter and son-in-law, Chris and Chuck Simpson.

Survivors include: five children: Stephen (Angie) Gallus, Weatherby, Missouri, Anita (Don) Reid, Parkville, Missouri, Tony (Sandra) Gallus, Maysville, Julie Gitthens, Osborn, Missouri, and Donna Gallus, St. Joseph; eight grandchildren; five step- grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Maysville, with burial at Amity Cemetery.

Rosary: 5 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, with visitation following 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial Contributions: Charity of Donor's Choice.

Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com.