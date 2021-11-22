KANSAS CITY, Mo. --Tammy F. Gallivan 54, of Kansas City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in a North Kansas City hospital.
She was born March 23, 1967 in Streator, Illinois. She was homemaker.
Tammy was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Vanda.
Survivors include: daughter, Sharon Waggoner; grandchildren: Chancellor, Maddox and Alexandra; mother, Nelda Rosado; sisters, Michelle Mann and Charlene Rougher; brother, Robert Gallivan; and companion, Ron Lester.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Tammy Gallivan Memorial Fund.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Mo. Gallivan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
