Marion Francis Gallatin passed away on Nov. 28, at the age of 71. Marion was born in Trenton, Missouri, to Gerald and Louise Gallatin (Davis).
He married Sue Morin in St Joseph, in 1978.
Marion graduated from Central High School and Missouri Western State University in St Joseph.
He worked at Heartland Hospital and then after moving to Blue Springs, Missouri, in 1994, St. Joseph Hospital in Kansas City.
He was a great father, grandfather and a loving husband. Marion loved coaching his children in sports, bluegrass music, baseball, antiques and spending time with his family.
He is survived by: his mother, Louise Gallatin; his wife, Sue Gallatin; his son, Adam (Julie); his daughter, Brittany; his sister, Connie (Tim) Brock; two grandsons, Grayson and Logan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Gerald; an infant son, Nicholas; and nephew, Cole Patrick.
Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Friday, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment at Mount Olivet, St. Joseph.
The family suggests memorial gifts in Marion's memory to the KC Pet Project of Kansas City, Missouri.
The family will gather with friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
