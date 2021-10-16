Martha Patricia Espino Gallardo, 51, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at her home. She was born July 9, 1970, in San Juan De Guadalupe, Durango, daughter of Maria Esperanza Gallardo Roman and Everardo Espino Enriquez. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include daughters, Hortencia Llanas, and Guadalupe Llanas; son, Cruz Llanas; mother, Maria Esperanza Gallardo Roman; father, Everardo Espino Enriquez; three siblings; and several nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fr. Jonathan Davis Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 1 p.m., Saturday at the St. Patrick Catholic Church.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.