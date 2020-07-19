Gallagher, Ellen M. 1937-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Ellen Margaret Gallagher, 83, of Maryville, passed from this life on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the KU Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.

Ellen was born in Maryville on May 28, 1937, and was a lifelong resident of the area.

Her parents were Fred and Margaret (Growney) Stiens; they preceded her in death.

She was also preceded by her siblings: Charles Stiens, in infancy, Don Stiens, Bob Stiens, Ron Stiens and Mary Lou Welch.

She graduated from Horace Mann High School, Maryville.

She had worked for over 13 years at the Nodaway Valley Bank, and at Beaman's Hardware, both of Maryville, but mostly was a farm wife on the family farm.

On Nov. 21, 1959, she was united in marriage to Donald Gallagher, at the former St. Mary's Catholic Church, Maryville.

She was a member and attended the St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville.

She is survived by: her husband, Don Gallagher, Maryville; her five children: Dan (Katrina) Gallagher, Maryville, Sandy (Doug) Ruse, Statesboro, Georgia, Douglas (Cecilia) Gallagher, Maryville, Theodore (Sarah) Gallagher, Quincy, Illinois, and Jared (Alexandria) Gallagher, Maryville; her two brothers, Paul (Margaret) Stiens, Maryville, and Harold Stiens, Maryville; three sisters: Rita (Andy) Schieber, Overland Park, Kansas, Carolyn Farnan, Maryville and Rosie (Gary) Meyer, Maryville; and her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Stiens, Lees Summit, Missouri; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville.

The Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville.

There will be at parish and family Rosary at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the church, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Gregory's Catholic Church school, Maryville.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

www.bramfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.