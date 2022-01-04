Galbreath, Judith L. 1940-2021 Barnard, Mo.

BARNARD, Mo. - Judith Lynne (Ray) Galbreath of rural Barnard, passed away on Dec. 30, 2021, in Maryville, Missouri.
Judy was born July 9, 1940, in Zanesville, Ohio.
She was united in marriage to James W. Galbreath on Feb. 23, 1962, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, John G. and Regina F. (Smith) Ray of Zanesville.
She is survived by: her husband, James W. Galbreath; her children, Dr. Leslie Galbreath, Mark (Laurie) Galbreath and Shannon (Shawn) Skoglund; her grandchildren: Ashley (Taylor) Jones, Dr. Kelsey (Josh) Wilson, Erynn (Noah) Watson, Emily Skoglund, Reagan Galbreath, Wyatt Galbreath; her great-grandchildren: Oliver and Emilia Jones and Theodore Wilson; her brothers, John R. (Donna) Ray and Douglas (Ellen) Ray; her brother-in-law, Gerald (Janice) Galbreath; and sister-in-law, Mary Alice McBain; and numerous other beloved family members.
Services for Judy will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Bram Funeral Home in Maryville, followed by a graveside service at the Walnut Grove Cemetery, Bolckow, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time on Saturday, at the Bram Funeral Home.
The family respectfully asks that masks be worn indoors whenever possible.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations in Judy's name to the Walnut Grove Cemetery Fund, care of: Bram Funeral Home or the Cure Mitochondrial Disease Foundation at CureMito.org. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
