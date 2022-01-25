Gaither, Barbara J. 1929-2022 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Barbara "Jean" Gaither, 93, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Jan. 21, 2022, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Jean was born on Jan. 3, 1929, in Highland, Kansas, to Roy Sidney and Veva Irene (Earhart) Horner.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Troy. Jean started her career as a teacher in area schools, she also worked for the Wathena Nursing home as a CNA and a Therapist.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Horner; and two sisters, Lois Pauline Horner and Helen Thompson; sons-in-law, David Dishon, Billy Smith and Gene Shelton.
Survivors: children, Marvin Gaither (Linda), Kelvin Gaither both of Troy, Marilee Dishon, St. Joseph, Sharon Smith, Susan Shuster, Loren Gaither (Connie), Phyllis Shelton all of Wathena, Kansas, and Bryan Gaither, Kansas City, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; brother, William F. Horner (Molly), Plano, Texas; nieces and nephews; best friend, Hun Bun Marriott, Troy.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Troy. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Wednesday. Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy.
Memorials: Troy Ambulance Fund.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
