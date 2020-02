GRANT CITY, Mo. - Bea (Allee) Gaitan, 85, Grant City, was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Worth County, Missouri, to Robert and Wilma (Kobbe) Allee.

She passed away Feb. 24, 2020, at Worth County Care and Rehab, in Grant City, at the age of 85.

A memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, in Grant City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.