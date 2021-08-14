Gaines, Nancy Y. Rock Port, Mo.

Nancy Y. Gaines
ROCK PORT, Mo. -Nancy York Gaines of Rock Port, formerly Fairfax, Missouri, passed away on Aug. 12, 2021.
She was just shy of her 88th birthday.
Nancy was born at Albany, Missouri, the daughter of Carl and Carletta York.
She graduated from Albany High School in 1951, and later that year was one of the first women admitted to the Linotype School at MU at Columbia. After her schooling, she was hired by the Fairfax Forum, as a linotype operator.
She married Bob Gaines in 1953. They made their home in Fairfax all their married life. In 1979, they purchased the Fairfax Forum, operating it for 19 years, until 1998.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Survivors include two cousins, Marjorie Sowards and Herb VanVactor, both of Stanberry, Missouri, and numerous friends.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Grandview Cemetery, Albany, Missouri.
Memorials to the Fairfax Improvement Foundation P.O Box 31 Fairfax, Missouri 64446.
Arrangements: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig, where friends may call from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
