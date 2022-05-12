Neva Delores Graham, 96, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born Nov. 26, 1925, in Ravenwood, Missouri, daughter of Glada and Fred Pride.
Neva was of the Christian faith. She worked at Beaty's Hy-Klass and B&B Cleaning for many years. She was a hard worker and enjoyed working. She also enjoyed cooking and gardening. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Neva was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Floyd William Pride.
Survivors include, son, Edward Graham and daughter, Marjorie (Barry) Woodhull of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Emma (Dennis) Bradley of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, Dee (Ryan) Anderson of St. Joseph, and Jeffery (Katie) Graham of Omaha, Nebraska; six great-grandchildren, Amari, Olivia, Adelyn, Stella, Charlie and Hannah; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Myrtle Tree Cemetery, near Maryville, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
