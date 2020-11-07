STANBERRY, Mo. - Steve Gage, 65, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at a Lincoln, Nebraska medical center with his loving family by his side.

He was born on Nov. 19, 1954, in Maryville, Missouri, the son of Max E. and Mary F. (Boner) Gage.

On Aug. 13, 1972, he married LuAnn Reece in Stanberry. She survives of the home.

Steve began managing the co-op in Stanberry after high school. He owned and operated Gage's Tire and Battery and Gage's Fertilizer and Grain and later was an owner of Northwest Implement. Steve's family was his passion. He dearly loved his grandkids. Working was his hobby and he loved farming. He loved to cook, go fishing, and enjoyed movies especially "chick flicks." He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Stanberry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ricky Lynn Gage; and a granddaughter, Kelsey Ann Gage.

In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his sons, Scott (Christina) Gage, Albany, Missouri, and Brad (Tammy) Gage, Stanberry; daughter, Tracey (Bryan) Wright, Stanberry; grandchildren, Makenzie (Brad Mattson) Gage, Cole Gage, Hannah (Quayde) Bauman, Madesen (Mitchell) Officer, Peyton Gage, Allie Gage, Isabella, Jordyn, and Ruby Wright, Jerry Mendez, Preston Elam, Sophia Winget, and Stephen Miller; great- grandchildren, Brock, Blaze, and Blakely Hutchcraft; brother, Cris (Stephanie) Gage, Stanberry; sisters, Vickie (Joe) Eiberger, Stanberry, and Debbie Bierschbach; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Private Family burial will be held prior to the service. The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church where social distancing will be observed and masks are required per the family's request.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Backpack Buddies Program with the Stanberry Ministerial Alliance in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.