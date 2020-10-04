Dennis Eugene Gage passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

Dennis was born in St. Joseph on Dec. 15, 1950.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Dorothy Gage and brother-in-law, John Lee Wildberger.

He worked at Specialty Industries for over 50 years. He loved his job!

Dennis was very active in the Special Olympics. He was the pitcher for St. Joe Sluggers since 1998. Baseball was his favorite sport.

He was very much a people person and never met a stranger. He liked to tell jokes and tease.

He is survived by: Dottie Wildberger, his sister, whom he had a very close relationship with; nephew and wife, Paul and Joan Wildberger; niece and husband, Lori and David Adams; great niece and nephew, Ali and Jake Fisher.

The family would like to thank everyone who supported Dennis in his life. There are so many to name but Kathy Grossman, Becky and Tamala Heaton and Gracie Wildberger were special.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Memorial Park Cemetery

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Special Olympics. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.