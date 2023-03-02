AGENCY, Mo. - Stanley Emil Gabriel, 80, of Agency, Missouri, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born April 23, 1942, in Agency, son of Elizabeth and Emil Gabriel. He married Norma (Ruark) Gabriel on May 1, 1964, in St. Joseph, and they shared 58 years together. He graduated from Faucett, Missouri, High School, class of 1960.

Stanley worked at Mead Products for 34 years, was a proud farmer and was a Bulldozer Operator for most his life. He enjoyed hard work, gardening, and watching old westerns. He was a member of Hillcrest Bible Church.

