AGENCY, Mo. - Stanley Emil Gabriel, 80, of Agency, Missouri, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born April 23, 1942, in Agency, son of Elizabeth and Emil Gabriel. He married Norma (Ruark) Gabriel on May 1, 1964, in St. Joseph, and they shared 58 years together. He graduated from Faucett, Missouri, High School, class of 1960.
Stanley worked at Mead Products for 34 years, was a proud farmer and was a Bulldozer Operator for most his life. He enjoyed hard work, gardening, and watching old westerns. He was a member of Hillcrest Bible Church.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Elizabeth Gabriel, and daughter-in-law, Bonny Gabriel.
He is survived by wife, Norma Gabriel, of the home; sister, Norma Grace (Paul) Wing, of St. Joseph; his children, Bryan (Linda) Gabriel, of Agency, Cheryl (Dennis) Pohl, of Wathena, Kansas, Brad (Jane) Gabriel, of Grant City, Missouri, and Curtis (Melissa) Gabriel, of Agency; grandsons, Adam (Jessica) Danner, Trenton (Anna) Gabriel, Reid Gabriel, Austin (Hunter) Gabriel, and Avery Gabriel; granddaughters, Autumn (Trysdon) Owens, Addylyn Gabriel, Belle (fiance' Jeremy) Pohl, Jacy (Giovanni) Walker, and Hannah (Nathan) Douglas; great-grandchildren, Landon and Colton Danner, Wade Douglas and Lance Owens.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Agency Cemetery, in Agency. Pastor Robert Wurtz II officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Hillcrest Bible Church.
Online condolences, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
