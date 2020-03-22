Gabriel, Rosalie 1930-2020

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Rosalie Gabriel, 89, of Savannah, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home, in Savannah.

She was born April 21, 1930.

She married Lewis Gabriel, in Hiawatha, Kansas, on Aug. 1, 1952; he preceded her in death on March 17, 2018.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She worked in the cafeteria in the Savannah Public School system.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking. She always put her family and friends first before herself.

She is survived by: her son, Dave Gabriel of Troy, Kansas; daughter, Brenda (Greg) Weigart, of Savannah; six grandchildren: Nathan, David, Matt, Taylor, Kalcie and Sydnee; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A private family inurnment will be at a later date.

Breit Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, is in charge of local arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Mosaic Life Care Hospice, 711 North 36th St, St Joseph, MO 64506. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.