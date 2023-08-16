Kenneth O. Gabriel, Colonel (Ret.) passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 13, 2023, surrounded by his family

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 65 years. A legacy of family and an amazing career follow this great man.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Gabriel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

DKSLDAVE

Thoughts and prayers to another good leader and veteran ! Prayers to all family and friends! We are indeed thankful of of his dedication and service!

