Kenneth O. Gabriel, Colonel (Ret.) passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 13, 2023, surrounded by his family
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 65 years. A legacy of family and an amazing career follow this great man.
Kenneth gave 37 years of proud service to his country in both active duty and guard duty in the Air Force and Air Guard. His career began in 1952 as a pilot in the Air Force and ended in 1989 as Base Commander in the Missouri Air Guard. Kenneth served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars with numerous missions of bravery and sacrifice.
He was a very proud man and his family was just as proud of him. Kenneth never knew a stranger; as a high-ranking officer he made sure all those who served under him were treated equally.
Kenneth is a proud descendant of the Lakota Sioux Tribe.
Kenneth loved to golf and travel in their RV, preferably with the grandchildren.
He was a perfect gentleman, awesome father and grandfather, and a caring, loving husband. He was the love of our entire family.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Wichenda Gabriel; his sister, Peggy Colboch; and his son, Stephen Kenneth.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Nancy and Cheryl; daughter-in-law, Kelly (Ken); grandchildren, Ryan (Robbie), Rachel (Josh), Kylee (Joe), Cassie (Chris), Kenneth, Cody (Caycee); and 15 wonderful great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
He will sorely be missed by all.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Friday, Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church. Inurnment Savannah Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(1) comment
Thoughts and prayers to another good leader and veteran ! Prayers to all family and friends! We are indeed thankful of of his dedication and service!
