Gabbard, Casey 1977-2020

MAYSVILLE, Mo. -Casey Reid Gabbard, age 43, tragically passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Casey was born July 22, 1977, in St. Joseph, the son of Stanley and Sue Gabbard.

He attended Maysville R-1 School and enjoyed wrestling, football, basketball and weight lifting. Casey started wrestling when he was five and was Missouri State Champion at eight.

Casey worked in construction, and was a heavy equipment operator in Kansas City, Missouri and St. Joseph.

He loved his dogs, riding Harley Davidson motor cycles, and going to auctions and garage sales, buying anything old and unusual.

Casey was preceded in death by his brother, Corey Gabbard, Dec. 26, 2015, and his niece, Crysta Edwards, April 30, 2020.

Survivors include: his parents; sons: Harley, Kansas City, Kayden, Kendrick, and Kristofer, Maysville; sisters: Paula Edwards, Maysville, Shelby (Robert) Renfro, Maysville, Samantha Gabbard, Maysville; nieces: Cassie Edwards, Claire Renfro, Ava Jane Garrison; nephews: Caleb Renfro, Corban Renfro, Nahum Melville; great-niece, Rorey CaseyAnne Edwards; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, with burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Maysville.

No visitation is scheduled.

Friends may call on funeral home from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Memorial Contributions: Love offering to Casey's boys.

Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.