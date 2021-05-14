ROCK PORT, Mo. -Linda D. Fuston, 72, Rock Port, passed away, Monday, May 10, 2021, Shawnee, Kansas.
Preceded: daughter, Julie Holmes; twin granddaughters, Julie Ann and Nicole LeNae Holmes; siblings.
Survivors: husband, Pat Fuston, Rock Port; children: Shannon Knapp, Shawnee Kansas, Josh (Tamla) Miller, Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren: Chace Knapp, Trey Holmes, Moriah Brewer, Jared Thomas, Bishop Miller; great-grandchildren: Tayton and Tannon Holmes, Alaina Johnson; sister, Jean (Jim) Jochim, Rock Port; nieces, nephews, cousins.
**The family requests masks be worn during visitation and funeral service.**
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Open visitation begins 9 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, Minter Funeral Chapel family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m.
Interment: Linden Cemetery, Rock Port.
Memorials: Linda Fuston Memorial Fund.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
