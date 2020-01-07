Furst, Leonard 1928-2020

ROSENDALE, Mo. -Leonard Furst, 91, of Rosendale, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Laverna Village, in Savannah, Missouri.

He was born to Harold A. and Ethel Brewer Furst, at the family home near Rosendale, March 21, 1928.

He is survived by: his wife, Louanne; and three children: Jeannie Gail Barboza (Bob), Linda Sue Atkins (Randy) and Greg Leonard (Patricia); and brothers, Earl and Ralph.

Leonard graduated from Rosendale High School in 1946.

He married his high school sweetheart, on Dec. 26, 1948. They had a caring home for 71 years.

They have six grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Time spent with family was his greatest joy.

Most of his workdays were spent farming or building houses. He went on several mission trips to help rebuild homes for others in need.

He enjoyed his Piper airplane and gave many exciting rides to neighborhood children.

Leonard was very active in community service projects. He served on the boards of the Rosendale Christian Church, Andrew County Mutual Insurance, North Andrew School, PWSD #3, and Farmer's State Bank. He was a member of the Rosendale Christian Church and a 50 year member of the Rosendale Lions Club and Moila Temple.

A Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Rosendale Christian Church.

Family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Bennett Lane Cemetery.

Memorial contribution can be made to the Rosendale Christian Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.