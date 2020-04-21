Furst, Earl W. 1926-2020

Earl W. Furst, of St Joseph, formerly of Cosby, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, in Cosby, surrounded by his family.

He was born on May 21, 1926, in his family home near Rosendale, Missouri, to Harold and Ethel Brewer Furst.

He graduated from Rosendale High School in 1944, and served in the U.S. Army, during WWII, from 1945 to 1947. He was stationed in Okinawa and remained lifelong friends with his fellow soldiers.

He married Evelyn Rhoades, in May 1948, and they had a loving home and partnership for 72 years.

They farmed near Cosby until retirement in 2000, and then moved to St. Joseph.

Earl loved to travel, fly his Piper airplane using his farm runway, and visit south Texas in the winter to square dance, golf and play cards. He restored many antique cars and toured with them all over the United States.

Earl was very active in many community activities. He helped build their local church, Faith United Methodist Church, in Cosby. He was a founding director of Rural Water District #2. He served on the Savannah School Board and the Home Bank Board, in Savannah. With his antique cars, he was very active in parades with the Old Tymer's from Moila Temple. He was a long-term member of the Cosby Lion's Club.

He is survived by: his wife, Evelyn; and three children: Ray (Janet), of Cosby, Cindy, of Loveland, Colorado, and Ken, of Dubuque, Iowa. He had eight grandchildren: Scott, Jasen, Spencer, Melissa, Chris, Amanda, Sarah and Zachary; and six great-grandchildren.

His daughter-in-law, Marian; and great-grandson, Daniel, proceeded him in death.

Private Graveside Farewell Services & Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mr. Furst's room will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Mosaic Life Care Foundation, to support health care workers.

Condolence cards may be sent to Evelyn at: 3002 North Woodbine, Apt. 3, St. Joseph, MO 64505.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.