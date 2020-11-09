Cindy Lou Furst passed on to her heavenly home on Sept. 20, 2020. Her full obituary was printed in the St Joseph News-Press on Sept. 27, 2020.

Cindy was born on March 25, 1951, the middle child and only daughter of Earl and Evelyn Furstb from Cosby, Missouri.

Cindy graduated from Savannah High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University and graduated from Colorado University. She was very active in high school, including music and cheerleading. She joined the Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority at NWMSU and remained close to these sisters her entire life.

Cindy married Hoyle Curtis and together they had a son, Christopher. They lived in Loveland, Colorado.

She worked primarily at Hewlett Packard and enjoyed many outside activities and travels.

She is also survived by her Mother, Evelyn, and her two brothers, Ray (Janet) of Cosby and Ken of Dubuque, Iowa.

Farewell Graveside Service & Inurnment: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery.

Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. All family and friends are invited.

The family would request attendees to social distance and / or utilize masks during the Memorial service, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

www.meierhoffer.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.