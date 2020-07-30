Furrer, Delbert L. 1937-2019

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Delbert L. Furrer, 83, Savannah, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.

He was born March 10, 1937, to Clifford and Eleanor (Bergum) Furrer in Monroe, Wisconsin.

Delbert married Emma L. Kasper Sept. 12, 1959; They shared 61 years of marriage.

He was a salesman for Do It Best and travelled to sell hardware.

Additionally, he served in the Army for two years.

Delbert enjoyed the occasional nap, watching softball games and spending time with his grandkids, whom he loved dearly. He was also a good Christian.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: wife, Emma Furrer, of the home; children, Angie Furrer of Olathe, Kansas and Jeff Furrer (Lori) of Baldwin, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Kayla and Ashley Furrer; siblings: Duane, Darold, David, Don, Dean, Janice, Jean; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank everyone who provided care for Delbert.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.