GOWER, Mo. - Judy Funk-Huber, 76, of Gower, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was born Dec. 5, 1945, in St. Joseph, daughter of Margaret (King) and August "Gus" Dever. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1964. She married Richard Funk and they later divorced. On April 11, 1997 she married Barry Huber. Judy was a homemaker and spent her working years at Hawkins Cafe, then Armours and later Holt's Restaurant and the Stockyards Cafe. She enjoyed fishing. Judy was a proud grandma and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Fred Lankford; sister, Patricia Beaman; granddaughter, Sammi Jo Weyer; and grandson, Derrick Mauzey.
Survivors include, husband, Barry Huber, of the home; children, Tony (Lorna) Foster, of St. Joseph, Tina (Kevin) Lumsden, of Gabbs, Nevada, Margo Lankford, of St. Joseph, Donnita Funk, of St. Joseph, Becky Funk, of St. Joseph; her former husband and father of children, Richard Funk, of St. Joseph; step-daughters, Jonelle and Michelle Huber, of St. Joseph; sister, Suzanne Jenkins, of Liberty, Missouri; grandchildren, Tyler, Andrea, Courtney, Caressa, Lacy, Joshua, Felicia; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Judy has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of her life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at her daughter, Margo's, home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
