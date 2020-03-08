SAVANNAH, Mo. - Donald "Don" L. Funderburg, 81, Savannah, passed away Thursday. March 5, 2020, at his home in Savannah.

He was born Jan. 8, 1939, in Stanberry, Missouri, to Clifford and Goldie (Rucker) Boner.

He married Deanna Mae Frear on Aug. 23, 1959, in Ravenwood, Missouri, and she preceded him in death in 2018.

His pride and joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

He loved going dancing with DeDe. The love between him and his wife was truly something to admire.

He loved hunting gardening, and cattle.

He enjoyed cuckoo clocks, watching westerns on TV, fishing and John Deere tractors.

Don previously had worked at Snorkel, Keith Auto Services and finally had retired from Altec Industries.

Don was a member of the Grand River Muzzle Loaders Club and First Baptist Church of Savannah.

Survivors include: his children: Connie (George) Birdsong of Savannah, Cindy Jones of Savannah and Kevin (Mackenzie) Funderburg of Maryville, Missouri; brothers, Albert (Karen) Boner of Fillmore, Missouri, Tim Boner of Conception Junction, Missouri, Sam (Kelly) Boner of Savannah; sisters: Alberta (Lyle) Boner of Appleton City, Missouri, Martha Hogue of Horn Lake, Mississippi, Carol (Thurman) Potter of Supply, North Carolina, Janeth Taber of Aurora, Colorado, Mary Jane (Jerry) Smail of Maryville and Dorothy (Ron) Wymore of Ravenwood; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parent; wife; and grandson; Bradley Birdsong.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, 11, 2020, at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah.

Burial will be in Bennett Lane Cemetery, north of Savannah.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Children's Mercy NICU. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.