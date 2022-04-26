Fuller, Luella 1920-2022 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Luella "Lou" (Holbrook) Fuller, 102, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Parkdale Manor.
Lou was born in Braddyville, Iowa, on April 23, 1920. Her parents were Madge and Jesse Holbrook. They preceded her in death. She graduated from Braddyville Iowa High School. She was an outstanding basketball player.
On May 30, 1940, she and Paul Fuller eloped. They were married nearly 74 years before he passed on April 1, 2014. Her brothers, Leo, Kenneth, Merlin and Lowell, preceded her in death and a great-great-granddaughter, Baylor Thompson and niece, Sheryl Holbrook.
Lou was homemaker. She made the best pie and angelfood cake. She took many cookies to the hay field. She worked side by side with Paul on their dairy farm. Her pride and joy was her family, her huge garden and her many flowers. After retiring, she enjoyed bowling and golfing until the age of 97. She loved playing cards, her favorite being Hand and Foot.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Thompson, Maryville; her son, Gary (Terry) Fuller, St. Joseph; her nephew, Steven Holbrook and his families, Independence, Missouri; grandchildren, Jeff (Kristine) Thompson, San Luis Obispo, California, Tim (Diana) Thompson, Maryville, Melanie (Kelly) Taylor, Villisca, Iowa, Jody Owens, Des Moines, Iowa, Jenny Bolinger, Creston, Iowa, and Dustin Fuller, Maryville; grand-nephews, Jason, Andy and Brian Holbrook; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beverly Fuller, Burlington Junction, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
Services 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Price Funeral Home. Burial Nodaway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to the First United Methodist Church or the Little Red School House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.