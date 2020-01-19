Connie Fuller, 47, St. Joseph, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at home.

Born Feb. 13, 1972, in Texas.

Preceded in death by: mother, Billie Fuller; father, W.T. Fuller; brothers: George Sampson Hughes, J.T. Fuller, Archie Fuller and Roger Fuller.

Survivors include: sons, Kalab Fuller and Jacob Wilson; daughter, Kristen Mosher; and aunts, Wanda McCaulley and Kay Wheeler.

Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.

Memorials are requested to the Connie Fuller Memorial Fund online at ruppfuneral.com.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.