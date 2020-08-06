Fuhrman, William A. 1931-2020

SEVERANCE, Ks. - William "Bill" A. Fuhrman, 88, of Severance, Kansas, passed away August 1, 2020.

Bill was born on October 16, 1931 in Atchison, Kansas, to Albert & Angela (Joyce) Fuhrman.

He grew up on a farm and graduated from Severance High School in 1949. In 1951 he joined the Kansas Army National Guard and in 1952 was drafted into the U.S. Air Force. Bill attended the U.S. Air Force Cadet School in Enid, Oklahoma, and after graduating and receiving his wings, he married Joan Franken on March 17, 1954, at the Cathedral in St. Joseph. He was active in the Air Force until 1957. Bill continued to fly by joining the Missouri Air National Guard at Rosecrans in 1959 until retiring as Lt. Colonel in 1982. Over his career he piloted 14 different types of aircraft which took him and his "Black Cat Crew" on missions to all parts of the world. Bill ended his career flying C-130's but his favorite plane to fly was a KC-97L.

After the Air Force in 1957 Bill and Joan returned to farming. While farming and flying Bill found ways to give back to his community. He was a member of St Benedict's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Severance Council #675 for 69 years, Midway Meadowlarks 4-H leader, Wolf River Watershed Board and Wolf River Township Trustee, Doniphan County Commissioner, Farm Credit Board of Directors for 37 years, NEK-Cap Inc. Director, and the Doniphan Co. Fire District #2 Board for 30 yrs.

Bill felt blessed to be able to farm with three of his sons and a grandson who continue to farm.

Bill had a good sense of humor and never met a stranger. He was proud that all his children graduated from college and he became a big K-State fan. He loved watching the Royals, college sports, old westerns, bowling, playing cards and going to the casino. He enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; sisters, Patricia Erdley and Donna Manyon; son-in-law Jeff Caton.

He is survived by: his wife, Joan; and seven children, Al (Nancy), Jeff (Brenda), Susan (Marshall) Willey, Cindy (Steve) Krug, Laura Caton, Matt (Beth), and Chuck. Bill has 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland, Kansas from 10 until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Doniphan Co. Fire District #2 or the Shriners Hospital for Children which may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035.

Funeral Mass: 10:30 A.M. Friday, August 7, 2020 at St Benedict's Catholic Church, Bendena, Kansas. Due to Covid-19 seating will be limited. Burial with military honors at the St Benedict's Cemetery will follow the Mass.

A message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.