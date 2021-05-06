Fuhre, Carolyn A. 1949-2021 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. - Carolyn Ann (Bailey) Fuhre, 71, of Atchison, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Atchison Senior Village, Atchison.

Carolyn was born May 15, 1949, in Atchison, the daughter of Preston Humphrey and Helen Carolyn (Boggs) Bailey.

She was a housewife and homemaker. Carolyn also owned and operated a photography portrait studio, a gas station, was a motorcycle sales woman and an amateur black powder gunsmith. She was an avid animal lover, enjoyed flying planes, gardening, fast cars, playing the organ and knew everything about old movies.

Carolyn married Alfred Fenton in 1967; they later divorced. She married Eugene Carl Fuhre in 1989 and he preceded her in death in Nov. of 1992.

Survivors include: a son, Ted Fenton, Rushville, Missouri; a daughter, Amy (Kurt) DeLucero, Sedalia, Colorado; three grandchildren: Kenny Hundley, Brian and Angel Funk; and four great-grandchildren: Ada and Lucy Hundley, Cody and Preston.

She was preceded in death by: parents; husband; and a brother, Gene Bailey.

No formal services are planned.

Final care has been entrusted to Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.

Memorials are suggested to National Humane Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.