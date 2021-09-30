Candy L. Fugett
Candy Lee Fugett, 64, passed away suddenly early morning on Sept. 27, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Lathrop Cemetery in Lathrop, Missouri.
Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740 - 4658.
Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
