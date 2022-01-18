Raul Juarez Fuentes, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 5, 1936, in Brackettville, Texas, son of the late Francisca and Jesus Fuentes. He worked at The Quaff Bar and Grill in Kansas City for 40 years. He enjoyed fishing.
Raul was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by wife, Cindy Fuentes of the home; son, Raul J (Beth) Fuentes Jr.; four stepsons, Gill, Jason, Gene and David Turner; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Alfred Fuentes.
He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. No scheduled services at this time.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
