Fry, Eudena F. 1935-2020

RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Eudena Faye Fry, 85, of Rushville, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in St. Joseph.

She was born March 11, 1935, in Rushville, daughter of the late Ina and Ernest Crockett.

She graduated from DeKalb High School in 1953, as the class Valedictorian.

She married Richard on June 27, 1953; he passed away in 1981.

Eudena worked at R-4 Buchanan County School District from 1970 to 1978, then Atchison Leather Products.

She enjoyed quilting and sewing and working with the R-4 Buchanan County Alumni Association.

She also enjoyed watching baseball, and attending all her grandkids little league baseball games.

She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge and the Order of the Eastern Star and she was a Christian.

Eudena was preceded in death by: her husband, Richard Lee Fry; her parents; sister, Alberta Crockett; and brothers: Marvin, Bill, and Albert Crockett.

Survivors include: sons: Randy (Rhonda) Fry Marshall, Illinois, Terry (Sheila) Fry, Rushville, and Rodney (Kim) Fry, DeKalb, Missouri; daughter, Cindy (Bill) Kane, Atchison, Kansas; a sister, Betty (Dennis) Reagan, DeKalb; seven grandchildren: Matthew Fry, Jennifer Aldridge, Erin Burkemper, Katie Warnock, Jordan Neugehauer, Lane Fry, and Allyson Fry; two step- grandchildren, Vanessa Jackson and John Weitlich; seven great- grandchildren: Jase, Henley, Sadie, Amelia, Madeline, Elliot and Augie.

Family funeral services and livestream: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Keith Hoover officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the R-4 Buchanan County Alumni Scholarship Fund.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.