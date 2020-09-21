Casey Renae Fry, 47, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

She was born Oct. 3, 1972, in St. Joseph, daughter of Diana and Artie Wright.

She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1990, and she attended Missouri Western State College.

Casey was a fun, charismatic, and friend to many. She enjoyed attending concerts and sporting events, traveling, and attending her children's and niece's activities.

Survivors include: her children, Bailey Fry " Koby Gillenwater," son, Brodey Fry; her parents, Artie and Diana Wright; brother, Nathan Wright and wife, Hadley; nieces, Harper and Haven Wright; and her ex-husband and the father of her children, Derek Fry of Agency, Missouri.

Graveside Funeral Service and Interment will be 2 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter or American Heart Association.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter or American Heart Association.