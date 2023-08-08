Janet Louise (Roesle) Frump, 81, passed away at the Oregon, Missouri, Care Center on Aug. 4, 2023. Born on Aug. 17, 1941, in St. Joseph, Janet was a woman of strong Catholic faith, who dedicated her life to her family and community.

Janet was a proud graduate of Sacred Heart Convent. Her faith was a guiding force in her life, leading her to serve as a CCD teacher for 20 years. She also worked diligently for Mead Paper Products for 25 years. Janet's love for her family was matched only by her love for her community. She was a dedicated volunteer with the Food Pantry and United Way in St. Joseph, always willing to lend a hand to those in need. Her faith-filled life was a testament to her belief in service and compassion.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.