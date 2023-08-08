Janet Louise (Roesle) Frump, 81, passed away at the Oregon, Missouri, Care Center on Aug. 4, 2023. Born on Aug. 17, 1941, in St. Joseph, Janet was a woman of strong Catholic faith, who dedicated her life to her family and community.
Janet was a proud graduate of Sacred Heart Convent. Her faith was a guiding force in her life, leading her to serve as a CCD teacher for 20 years. She also worked diligently for Mead Paper Products for 25 years. Janet's love for her family was matched only by her love for her community. She was a dedicated volunteer with the Food Pantry and United Way in St. Joseph, always willing to lend a hand to those in need. Her faith-filled life was a testament to her belief in service and compassion.
Janet will be lovingly remembered, and she touched the lives of many with her kindness and generosity. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of her family and all those who were fortunate enough to know her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James E. and Alberta E. (Fisher) Roesle; her siblings, Charles, Jim, Bob and Barbara; and her husband, Garold Frump.
Survivors include her children, Jennifer Frump, Janice Jackson (Brian), Julie Halloran (Mike), Joyce Frump (Chris), Jacqueline Holzhey (Brad), and Gary Frump (Amy); sister, Marilyn Willis (Ted); grandchildren, Tasha, Shannon, Jessica, Brody, Tucker, Carter, Aubrey, Sierra, Kasey, Zane, Kyle, Jocelyn, Anthony, Amden; great-grandchildren, Skye, Kylee, Asymphony, Akarizma, Aries, Kazeden, Kayzlynn, Braylen, Tobias, Emberlynn, Zipporah and Dakota; and great-great- grandchildren, Everleigh, Keon and Annalaya.
Memorial Mass noon Saturday, St. Mary Catholic Church. Inurnment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Parish Rosary 11:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
