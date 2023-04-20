SEVERANCE, Kan. - Billy "Lynn" Frump, 68, of Severance, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.
Lynn was born on March 24, 1955, in St. Joseph, to Billy E. and Norma Jo Ann (Liechti) Frump.
He was a member of the Eagle's Lodge, St. Joseph and a former member of the Elwood Baptist Church.
Lynn married Jeanette Marie Davis on Nov. 9, 1974, in Elwood, Kansas. She preceded him in death on June 23, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his father; nephew, Joey Frump; brothers-in-law, Glen Lyons and Richard Davis; and father-in-law, Albert Davis.
Survivors, daughters, Trina Earl (Dan), Jennifer Edie (Jon) and Heather Frump (Joey Dean); grandchildren, Kaliey Smith, Shawn Dean, Hunter Smith and Zoee Edie; great-grandchildren, Ca'Thyeis Carrasco and Logan Dean; mother, Jo Ann Frump; brothers, Jack Frump (Sue) and Gary Joe Frump; sister, Christi Lysaght; mother-in-law, Louise Davis; sisters-in-law, Maeva Davis and Debbie Lyons; brothers-in-law, Albert Davis Jr. (Jo) and Doug Davis (Lisa); numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, in Wathena.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Friends may call after 2 p.m. Thursday. Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena.
