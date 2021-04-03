Frueh,Donna J. 1933-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Donna Jean Frueh, 87, of Maryville, died April 1, 2021, surrounded by family at Mosaic in St. Joseph.

She was born Dec. 31, 1933, in rural Custer County Nebraska, the daughter of Arthur Jess and Celestine "Sally" Mary (Ryan) Crocker.

She was a 1951 graduate of Horace Mann High School. She was a member of St. Gregory's Barbarigo parish.

On Sept. 2, 1953, she married Eugene Edward Frueh in Maryville. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2006.

Donna loved to spend time with her family and friends; she always helped others. She also loved to sew, especially making quilts for her family, patched the clothes for the kids and fleece blankets for the homeless. She was an avid card player.

She was also preceded in death by: a son, Kenneth Frueh; a daughter, Diane Stanislaus; her parents; and brother, Robert Crocker.

Survivors include: daughter and sons and their spouses: Karla and Randy Wooten, Maryville, Randy and Judy Frueh, and Roger and Teresa Frueh, both of Pickering, Missouri; a daughter-in-law, Barb Frueh; a son-in-law, Marlin Stanislaus; 11 grandchildren and their spouses: Ashley and Ben Greeley, Shawn and Emily Frueh, Ryan and Nicole Jones, Westley Wooten, Mataya Wooten, Danay and Cory Fast, Kiley and Mike Kuehn, Megan and Brett McQuinn, Joe Frueh, Logan and Nikki Frueh, and Kammi Frueh; great-grandchildren: Layla and Leo Greeley, Landon and Jackie Frueh, Colby and Gracyn Jones, Adalyn and Kenzie Fast, Brycen and Brinley Kuehn, Simon McQuinn, and Alayna Frueh; brother, Jim Crocker; and sisters, Mary Brook Crocker and Betty Potter; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at St. Gregory's Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Maryville.

A family rosary will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 5, at the St. Gregory's Barbarigo, Catholic Church.

Visitation will be following the rosary until 7:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing are requested.

Memorial donations may be made in Donna's name to St. Gregory's Barbarigo Church or Head for the Cure Foundation. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.