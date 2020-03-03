Frost, Mary E. 1930-2020

KEARNEY, Mo. - Mary E. Frost, 89, of Kearney, formerly of Plattsburg, Missouri, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at a Kansas City, Missouri healthcare center.

Born on Aug. 5, 1930, in Rolla, Missouri, to Albert and Anna M. (Haas) Benad.

Mary was of the Lutheran faith, but attended the First Christian Church of Plattsburg.

On Sept. 2, 1950, she married Lewis Frost; who preceded her in death.

Also preceding her in death were: her parents; and two sisters; and two brothers.

Survivors include: her three daughters: Karen (David) Carter, of Michigan, Deborah (David) Doak, of Smithville, Missouri, and Sabrina (Bob) Byrnes, of Liberty, Missouri; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Healing Farewell Services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Bailey & Cox Funeral Home, Plattsburg.

Interment will be in the Green Lawn Cemetery, Plattsburg.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorial gifts to: Westbrook Care Center or First Christian Church Plattsburg Memorial Fund.

Arrangements: Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.

Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.