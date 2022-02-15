CAMERON, Mo. - Cole Kent Froman, age 50, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home. Cole was born on Oct. 23, 1971, the son of Daniel Fallis and Pauline Kay (Rottink) Froman in St. Joseph. He grew up in Gallatin, Missouri, and was a 1990 graduate of Gallatin High School.
Cole was a member of the First Baptist Church in Gallatin. Cole was a self-employed cattleman and rancher. He worked with his father, Danny, in various business ventures, including the Gallatin and Osborn Livestock Auctions. He enjoyed rodeo, especially roping in his younger years. Cole enjoyed cattle and horses; he was a true cowboy at heart. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Cole was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, K.C. And Fallis Froman; maternal grandparents, Paul and Susan Rottink; uncle, Joe Froman, and uncle, Ed Froman. He is survived by his parents, Danny and Pauline Froman; sisters, Robin Esbeck (Barney), of Gallatin, Kelly Warren (Todd) of Savannah, Missouri, and Jill Minter (Steven) of Gower, Missouri; aunt, Mary Lee Froman-Ellis of Gallatin; uncle, Kent Froman (Kathy) of Liberty, Missouri; nieces, Kaley Esbeck, Ryan Warren and Madeline Minter; nephews, Shay Esbeck and Jackson Gibbs; several other extended family members and a close friend, Jodie Jones also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hillcrest Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.
Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
