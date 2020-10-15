Dorothy Lee Frogge, 88, was Born April 27, 1932, St Joseph, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020, at Carriage Square nursing home after a stroke, due to a heart defect she for many years.

Preceded her in death are: her parents, Melvin L. and Elsie L. (Barton) Frogge; maternal grandparents, Sterling Forrest and Zula May (Roberts) Barton; paternal grandparents, James B. and Matilda E. (Brosi) Frogge.

She out lived five husbands, included are: Fredrick L. Beach, Joseph S. Robles, Frederick B. Frink, and Dana C. Mills.

Also preceded her in Death was her son Donald F. Beach, she was very proud of his service in the USMC.

Survivors included: her sister, Marilyn Lewis; brother, Dennis Frogge of California; children, Nancy L. Pulliam (John), Tammie D. Morris (Brenden), David J. Robles (Shari), all of California, Gail A. Schinze (Kevin), Deborah E. Teed (David), Diana L. Phillips all of Missouri; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Dorothy loved to read and do crafts of all kinds, she enjoyed owning her ceramic business.

Private Family Services, and inurnment at Blakley Cemetery, Easton Missouri.

Online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.