Grace Alice Frisch, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, surrounded by her family, in St. Joseph. She was born Sept. 11, 1930, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Bessie and Henry Brewer. She attended Central High School and was the church secretary for the King Hill United Methodist Church and Wesley United Methodist Church.
Grace was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader, past President Benton PTA, she enjoyed working hard in her garden, bowling and won the most improved bowler award, she was a big Jeopardy fan, and enjoyed writing poetry, but most importantly she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church.
Grace was preceded in death by husband, Gordon Frisch; her parents; son, Eric Frisch; brothers, Ben, Otto, Emmons, Lewis, Kermit, Floyd, Lee and Ellis Brewer; and sisters, June McCrea, Gladys Broomsfield, and Lavelta Cardiff; and son-in-law, George Oliver Horner.
Survivors include, sons, Mark Frisch and Ryan Frisch of St. Joseph; daughter, Becky Frisch of St. Joseph; grandson, Anthony (Daisy) Frisch; granddaughter, Ashley (Kris) Baer; great-grandchildren, Whitney Shute, Kaiden Baer, Beckett Frisch, Maksin Berg, and Sophie Frisch.
Now I've come to the end of my journey and loosened my earthly load, look for me - I'll be waiting at the bend in the crook of the road.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
